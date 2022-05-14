Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Intapp stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intapp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

