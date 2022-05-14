Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $19.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.29% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

IAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 398,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 215.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 93,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

