International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,870 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 78,944,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,540,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

