International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,124,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,305,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 213,715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,459,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,655,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.69. 146,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

