International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,331,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,750,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.63. 2,337,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,391. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $193.11 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.22 and its 200-day moving average is $266.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

