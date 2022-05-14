International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

HUSV stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $36.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.