International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,099,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

