International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of ILAL opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. International Land Alliance has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

