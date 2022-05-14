Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $17.87 on Friday, reaching $371.76. 1,893,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,279. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.44. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

