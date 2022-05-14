Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,548 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,142,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,032,000 after purchasing an additional 379,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,704,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.91. 573,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

