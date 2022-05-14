Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 217.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BSMT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $26.54.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
