Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 217.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BSMT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

