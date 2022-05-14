Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

