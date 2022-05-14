Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Raised by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. 1,145,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

