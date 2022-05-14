Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 83,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.