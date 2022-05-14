InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

