Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IONS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

