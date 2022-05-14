IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.51 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $14.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $6.18 on Monday, reaching $208.71. The stock had a trading volume of 695,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,023. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $198.11 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 60.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 44.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 323.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

