Iron Park Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 400,000 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I accounts for approximately 3.1% of Iron Park Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Iron Park Capital Partners LP owned 0.41% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 30.8% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AUS remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

