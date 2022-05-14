Iron Park Capital Partners LP Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 591,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000. Pioneer Merger accounts for about 4.7% of Iron Park Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Iron Park Capital Partners LP owned about 1.18% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000.

NASDAQ:PACX remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

