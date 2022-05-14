Iron Park Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAIIU. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 34.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter worth $1,212,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIIU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.