iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICVT traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 348,457 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21.

