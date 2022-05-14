iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 477,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,351,000 after acquiring an additional 715,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.51. 6,715,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,585,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

