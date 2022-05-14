iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,753,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,624. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

