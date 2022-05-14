iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $362,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,067 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 896,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,740. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.