iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.06. Approximately 11,161 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

