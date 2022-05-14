iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,550 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 728,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 433,435 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 718,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 397,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,937. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

