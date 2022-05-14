iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of IBTH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.28. 7,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

