iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 380,083 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 122,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period.

