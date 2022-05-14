iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,132. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

