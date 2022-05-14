iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the April 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,378,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MCHI traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $48.32. 6,738,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,416,000 after acquiring an additional 218,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,770 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

