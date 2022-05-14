iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of EIS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,338. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

