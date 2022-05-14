iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,627. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.17 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.