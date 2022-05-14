iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

