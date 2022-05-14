iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,782,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.19. 853,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

