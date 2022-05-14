iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.19. The company had a trading volume of 853,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

