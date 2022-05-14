iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Decreased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SLV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,770,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,547,816. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

