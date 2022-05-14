iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is International Assets Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $386.78 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.