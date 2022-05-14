iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,206,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.02. 137,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,367. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $150.49 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average of $186.92.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

