iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iStar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,169. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iStar has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

