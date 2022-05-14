IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 547,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 98,541 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.