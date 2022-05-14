Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 63,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,066,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,429,032.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

