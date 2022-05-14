Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

