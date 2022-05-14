Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Mizuho

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

In other Jamf news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jamf by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 81.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 29.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after buying an additional 318,630 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

