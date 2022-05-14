Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,740,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after buying an additional 175,598 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 398,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period.

JMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 117,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

