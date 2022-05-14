Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $137.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

