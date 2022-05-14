JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.