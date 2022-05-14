John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.89. 42,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,046. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

