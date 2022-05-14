Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.12) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($30.95) to GBX 2,320 ($28.60) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

