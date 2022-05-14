Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.25.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.33. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

